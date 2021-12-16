Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.01) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169.17 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.18 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,989.16).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.