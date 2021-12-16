VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0783 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $38.87 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069205 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,833,323 coins and its circulating supply is 496,262,213 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

