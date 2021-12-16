Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $9.42. Vita Coco shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,796 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,000 shares of company stock worth $872,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

