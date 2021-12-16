Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 34,200 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.