Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

