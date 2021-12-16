Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 800 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

