Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 14,500 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.76 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

