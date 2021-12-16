Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $216,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

