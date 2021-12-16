Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

VABK stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $192.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

