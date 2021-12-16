VIMworld Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,230.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $69,230.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

