Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.
A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
