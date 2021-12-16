Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

GNHAY opened at $34.30 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

