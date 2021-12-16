Vid (VI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $478.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $478.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

