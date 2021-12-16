Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 385,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

