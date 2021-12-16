Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.67

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.67 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.06). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 14,310 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

