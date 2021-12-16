ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VIACA opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

