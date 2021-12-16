ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of VIACA opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.