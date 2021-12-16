VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VGPBF stock opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.32. VGP has a 1 year low of $201.20 and a 1 year high of $296.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VGP from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VGP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

