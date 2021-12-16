Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $33.11

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $34.93. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1,301 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

