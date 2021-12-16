Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 243,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.