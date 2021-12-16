Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

