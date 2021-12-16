Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 365,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.