Veritaseum Price Reaches $114.15 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.15 or 0.00235428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $245.39 million and approximately $232,858.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040807 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00212509 BTC.
Veritaseum Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “
Veritaseum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.
