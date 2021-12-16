Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 0.1%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.13 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.13 ($0.33). 1,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.11 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.61.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.