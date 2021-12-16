Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $3,095,340.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.47. 1,131,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,346. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.19.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 121.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.