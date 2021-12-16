Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

VBLT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

