Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $223.40. 1,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.