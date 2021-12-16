Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

