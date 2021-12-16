Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 685,840 shares.The stock last traded at $247.17 and had previously closed at $249.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

