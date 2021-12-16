Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,654. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.