VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $608,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

