VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $799,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.