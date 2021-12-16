VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 133,153 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.