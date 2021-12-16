VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 133,153 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

