v.systems (VSYS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and $2.12 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,364,883,557 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,275,093 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

