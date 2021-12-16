V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.
VFC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
