V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.