UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.34.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

