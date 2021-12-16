UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.