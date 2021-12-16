USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $14.86 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $5.60 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.57 or 0.08259476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.76 or 1.00222989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

