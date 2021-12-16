Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

