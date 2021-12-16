Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
