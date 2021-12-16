Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 479.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

