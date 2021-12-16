Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.63

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 4318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

