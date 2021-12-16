Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Up 312.5% in November

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNRV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

