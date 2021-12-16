Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Insider Nicholas Powell Sells 22,883 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 1,208,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,941,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

