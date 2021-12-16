UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $483.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

