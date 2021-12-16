United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) COO Buys $81,778.60 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UBFO stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

