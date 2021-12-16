United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

