uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uniQure by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

