uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $879,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

