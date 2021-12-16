Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

