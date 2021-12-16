Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Unico American shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3,323 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

