Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down to $55.63

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.63, but opened at $51.01. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 285 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

